The Dallas Park and Recreation Department will be operating 17 community pools for the 2017 summer season. The 17 pools will offer open swim six days a week, swim lessons for all ages, and a swim team. A map of pool locations and pool schedules is available for download at the right.
Admission to the pools is $1 for ages 11 and under and $2 for ages 12 and older. Pools are open from June 3 to August 13. Hours and closed days vary at each pool location, please check the 2017 pool schedule for specific details. To view class schedules for each pool and find more information, view our Aquatics Guide
.